Son Identifies Victim Of Stabbings

Garden Grove remove a body at the scene of a stabbing in Garden Grove, Calif., Thursday., Aug. 8, 2019. A man killed four people and wounded two in a string of robberies and stabbings in California's Orange County before he was arrested, police said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

(AP) – One of the four people killed in a Southern California stabbing rampage has been identified by his son. Erwin Hauprich says his father, 62-year-old Helmuth Hauprich, died at a hospital Wednesday after he and his roommate were attacked at their Garden Grove apartment.

The son says his father, who was born in Romania, had called him earlier and told him the apartment had been burglarized and his passport, green card, a sword collection and a dining table had been taken.

Erwin Hauprich says he later heard there was a stabbing at the complex and went to check. He says a police officer told him his father was taken to a hospital, where he died. The roommate died in the apartment. A suspect has been arrested.

The son says his father left Romania for Germany and then the United States more than two decades ago.