Son Of Ex-Rep. Conyers Not Prosecuted In Domestic Abuse Case
NATIONAL
Son Of Ex-Rep. Conyers Not Prosecuted In Domestic Abuse Case

(AP) – The son of former Democratic Rep. John Conyers who’s a possible candidate for his father’s U.S. House seat was arrested in February on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, but prosecutors declined to bring charges.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday show John Conyers III’s girlfriend had a cut to her arm. Prosecutors said they didn’t have independent witnesses and didn’t believe they could prove the victim’s injuries weren’t accidental.

The arrest was first reported by NBC.

Conyers told police he accidentally stabbed her. The girlfriend said she grabbed the knife for protection after he body slammed her and pinned her down. She said he took the knife from her and cut her.

The AP couldn’t find a published number for Conyers.

The elder Conyers resigned amid sexual harassment allegations and has endorsed his son to replace him in Congress.

