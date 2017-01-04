Home NATIONAL Son Of Mexican Mariachi Singer Arrested At Border
(AP) – The son of Mexican mariachi superstar Pepe Aguilar has been arrested at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing on allegations of attempting to smuggle four Chinese nationals in to the United States.

Jose Aguilar’s attorney, Jeremy Warren, said Friday that his client will tell his side in court. He said the Grammy-winning musician has nothing to do with his son’s arrest.

Warren declined to comment further. TMZ first reported the March 14 arrest at the Tijuana-San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego.

According to court documents, inspectors found four Chinese nationals in the trunk of his car. Jose Aguilar has been released on bond.

The complaint says two of the immigrants were headed to Los Angeles and two were going to New York.

