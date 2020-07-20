Son Of US District Judge Esther Salas Killed, Husband Shot

News media is set up in front of the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, Monday, July 20, 2020, in North Brunswick, N.J. A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed Salas' 20-year-old son and wounded her husband Sunday evening at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(AP) – Judiciary officials say a gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge as he answered the door of the family home Sunday in New Jersey, and shot and wounded the judge’s husband before fleeing. The attack occurred at the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press. Wolfson says the judge’s husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured. The official said Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured. The FBI says it’s searching for one suspect. Daniel Anderl, a rising junior at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., was the judge’s only child, the official said.