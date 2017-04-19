Home WORLD Son Of World’s Oldest Woman Dies At 97 At Home In Jamaica
(AP) – The son of a woman believed to be the oldest person in the world has died at their home in Jamaica at the ripe old age of 97.  Family caretaker Elaine McGrowder says Harold Fairweather had recently been ill but had seemed to recover. McGrowder says Fairweather woke up this morning feeling dizzy and his condition deteriorated. He died early Wednesday.

Fairweather lived with his 117-year-old mother, Violet Brown, in the rural northwestern Jamaican community of Duanvale. Brown was recently determined by the Gerontology Research Group to be the oldest person in the world with credible birth documentation.  The caretaker said that Fairweather was born and raised in Duanvale but had spent much of his life in Britain before returning home to Jamaica.

