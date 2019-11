U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A stunning blow to President Trump as his own top diplomat admits everyone was in the loop on a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified he was ordered by Trump to pressure Ukraine into investigating his rival Joe Biden. He said he realized later the White House was also withholding military aid and told the Vice President.

Sondland said none of the other impeachment witnesses ever raised concerns about what he and others were doing.