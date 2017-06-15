Source: Guns In Va. Shooting Bought Legally

(AP) – A law enforcement official says the gunman who wounded a top Republican congressman and several other people during an early morning baseball practice legally purchased his rifle and handgun.

The official tells The Associated Press that 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson legally bought the assault-style rifle and 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun that authorities recovered after the attack. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation and did so only on condition of anonymity.

Investigators say Hodgkinson shot House Rep. Steve Scalise on Wednesday before he was killed by police who had been guarding Scalise on the Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field. Hodgkinson had arrests in his background but showed required firearms licenses to an Illinois deputy who confronted him about shooting a cornfield last spring.