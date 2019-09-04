Source: Mental Health Reason For 2014 Gun Denial

(AP) – A law enforcement official says the gunman who killed seven people in Texas has failed a background check in 2014 because of a “mental health issue.”
The official tells The Associated Press on Tuesday that Seth Ator had attempted to purchase a firearm in 2014 but was denied after a federal background check.
The official said Ator was able to obtain the rifle used in Saturday’s rampage in West Texas through a private gun sale, skirting the background check process.
Authorities said Ator killed seven people and injured around two dozen others during his rampage on Saturday in Odessa, Texas.
