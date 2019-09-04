Source: Mental Health Reason For 2014 Gun Denial

This undated photo provided by the City of Odessa via FBI shows Seth Aaron Ator. The gunman in a West Texas rampage "was on a long spiral of going down" and had been fired from his oil services job the morning he killed seven people, calling 911 both before and after the shooting began, authorities said Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (City of Odessa/FBI via AP)

(AP) – A law enforcement official says the gunman who killed seven people in Texas has failed a background check in 2014 because of a “mental health issue.”

The official tells The Associated Press on Tuesday that Seth Ator had attempted to purchase a firearm in 2014 but was denied after a federal background check.

The official said Ator was able to obtain the rifle used in Saturday’s rampage in West Texas through a private gun sale, skirting the background check process.

Authorities said Ator killed seven people and injured around two dozen others during his rampage on Saturday in Odessa, Texas.