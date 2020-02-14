NATIONALTRENDING

South Carolina Police Say Male Body Linked To Faye Swetlik

By 121 views
0
Undated photo provided by the Cayce Department of Public Safety shows Faye Marie Swetlik, (Cayce Department of Public Safety via AP)

South Carolina officials are confirming the male body found near a dead six-year-old girl is linked to the case. They identified the male as 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor. Sergeant Evan Antley said Cayce police believe there is no further threat to the community.

Faye Swetlik was missing for four days before her body was found in a wooded area near Taylor’s home. Taylor’s body was found inside his residence. He was a neighbor. Antley said police found a critical piece of evidence from garbage cans in the area.

Temporary Truce Reportedly Reached With Taliban

Previous article

Trump Claims He Has Right To Intervene In Justice Dept Cases

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL