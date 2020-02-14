South Carolina Police Say Male Body Linked To Faye Swetlik

South Carolina officials are confirming the male body found near a dead six-year-old girl is linked to the case. They identified the male as 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor. Sergeant Evan Antley said Cayce police believe there is no further threat to the community.

Faye Swetlik was missing for four days before her body was found in a wooded area near Taylor’s home. Taylor’s body was found inside his residence. He was a neighbor. Antley said police found a critical piece of evidence from garbage cans in the area.