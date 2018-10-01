Home TEXAS South Carolina Soldier Dies In Iraq
South Carolina Soldier Dies In Iraq
South Carolina Soldier Dies In Iraq

South Carolina Soldier Dies In Iraq

(AP) – Authorities say a soldier from South Carolina who had been stationed in Texas has been killed in Iraq.  The Pentagon said in a news release that 24-year-old Spc. Javion Shavonte Sullivan of Fort Mill died Monday in a noncombat-related incident.

The Defense Department said Sullivan was assigned to the 16th Signal Company, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas. He was taking part in Operation Inherent Resolve, an effort to combat the Islamic State in Iraq.  Sullivan’s death is under investigation. No other details were immediately released.

