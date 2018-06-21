South Dakota AG Welcomes Online Shopping Ruling

(AP) – South Dakota’s attorney general says a Supreme Court ruling that states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax is a win for South Dakota and Main Street businesses across the country.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says businesses will now have tax fairness and a level playing field. The ruling is a victory for states who argued they were losing out on billions of dollars each year under two decades-old Supreme Court decisions that affected online sales tax collection.

South Dakota filed a lawsuit against several remote retailers in 2016 based on a law passed that year that requires out-of-state sellers who exceed revenue or transaction thresholds to comply with state sales tax laws. South Dakota has no income tax and depends heavily on sales taxes.