Girl With Cancer Prevented From Graduating

(AP) – A western South Dakota high school won’t allow a student who has brain cancer to walk at graduation because she is six credits short of being able to officially graduate.  The Rapid City Journal reports 17-year-old Meredith Erck wasn’t sure whether she would live to see graduation day.

The Central High School student had colon cancer before she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015. Between surgeries and recovery, she couldn’t complete all of her classes on time.  Rapid City school district officials said in a statement that her participation without credit completion “diminishes the accomplishments of the graduates.”  Meredith is expected to finish her remaining credits before the end of the next academic year.

