South Dakota Man Charged With Streaming Terrorist Threats
South Dakota Man Charged With Streaming Terrorist Threats

South Dakota Man Charged With Streaming Terrorist Threats

(AP) – Authorities say a South Dakota man who was asked to leave an anti-Islam event is facing a felony charge after he livestreamed himself brandishing weapons and making threats to the public.

Attorney General Marty Jackley and Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman said Friday that 45-year-old Ehab Abdulmutta Jaber of Sioux Falls has been charged with one count of terrorist threats.

Authorities say Jaber was escorted out of the event April 9 after he was observed filming on his cellphone and carrying a pistol. Officials say he was later found to be streaming threats to the public and brandishing guns and ammunition.

Authorities say law enforcement seized guns and methamphetamine during a search of his home.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Jaber has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

