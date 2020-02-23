South Korea Put On High Alert, Italy Battles Virus Outbreak

(AP) – South Korea’s president has put the country on its highest alert for infectious diseases and says officials should take “unprecedented, powerful” steps to fight a viral outbreak.
President Moon Jae-in says the outbreak has reached “a crucial watershed” and that “the next few days will be a very important critical moment.” He made the comments at the start of a government meeting as authorities reported 123 more cases on Sunday, raising the total to 556 with five deaths.
Iran raised its death toll from the virus to eight people – the highest toll outside of China. The health ministry says there are now 43 confirmed cases in Iran.
