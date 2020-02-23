TRENDINGWORLD

South Korea Put On High Alert, Italy Battles Virus Outbreak

People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. South Korea and China both reported a rise in new virus cases on Sunday, as the South Korean prime minister warned that the fast-spreading outbreak linked to a local church and a hospital in the country's southeast had entered a "more grave stage." (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP) – South Korea’s president has put the country on its highest alert for infectious diseases and says officials should take “unprecedented, powerful” steps to fight a viral outbreak.

President Moon Jae-in says the outbreak has reached “a crucial watershed” and that “the next few days will be a very important critical moment.” He made the comments at the start of a government meeting as authorities reported 123 more cases on Sunday, raising the total to 556 with five deaths.

Iran raised its death toll from the virus to eight people – the highest toll outside of China. The health ministry says there are now 43 confirmed cases in Iran.

