Home WORLD South Korea Says North Close To ‘weaponization’
South Korea Says North Close To ‘weaponization’
WORLD
0

South Korea Says North Close To ‘weaponization’

0
0
NORTH KOREA MISSILES
now viewing

South Korea Says North Close To ‘weaponization’

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Mattis: North Korea Short Of Posing Imminent Missile Threat

JAPAN AND NORTH KOREA RELATIONS
now playing

Japan Urges Maximum Pressure On North Korea

north korea kim jun un nuclear threat
now playing

North Korea Says US Is 'terrified' Of Its Nukes

TAX PLAN
now playing

Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House

Plane that led Normandy invasion discovered, restored-1
now playing

Plane That Led Normandy Invasion Discovered, Restored

ISRAEL
now playing

White House Signals Western Wall Has To Be Part Of Israel

Dustin Hoffman
now playing

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Death For Anyone Who Kills A Cop

John McCain, Thad Cochran
now playing

Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill

(  AP) – South Korea’s vice foreign minister says North Korea is “in the final stages of nuclear weaponization” and is urging the international community to grasp the urgency of the threat this poses and find ways to halt its nuclear program.

Cho Hyun warned a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that if North Korea can put a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile “it will fundamentally alter the security landscape in the region and beyond.”   He called for a united answer of “absolutely no” to North Korean attempts to be recognized as a nuclear-weapons state.   At the same time, Hyun said the goal must be denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and “we should not be provoked into conflict nor should we shut the doors of dialogue and peace.”   He stressed that “in our race against North Korea, we need to do more – way, way more” to counter North Korea’s “evasive tactics” to avoid U.N. sanctions which he said are becoming more sophisticated.

Hyun called for redoubled efforts to implement and fill in all gaps in U.N. sanctions in order to bring the North Koreans to the negotiating table.

Related posts:

  1. North Korea Says US Is ‘terrified’ Of Its Nukes
  2. Japan Urges Maximum Pressure On North Korea
  3. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  4. DHS Secretary: Border Wall Would Help Ease ‘national crisis’
Related Posts
JAPAN AND NORTH KOREA RELATIONS

Japan Urges Maximum Pressure On North Korea

jsalinas 0
north korea kim jun un nuclear threat

North Korea Says US Is ‘terrified’ Of Its Nukes

jsalinas 0
ISRAEL

White House Signals Western Wall Has To Be Part Of Israel

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video