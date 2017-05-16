Home WORLD South Korean Media: New President Will Visit US Next Month
South Korean Media: New President Will Visit US Next Month
WORLD
0

South Korean Media: New President Will Visit US Next Month

0
0
ad42c1cdd47c49e9967a4ff11bd0659d-780×556
now viewing

South Korean Media: New President Will Visit US Next Month

WireAP_ffeb9bca9dcb4189bcdb8512b4a16ab2_12x5_1600
now playing

Supreme Court Order Unlikely To Deter Voting Restrictions

Conan_O’Brien-Stolen_Jokes_05067_8067615_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

Conan Jokes May Have Killed, But He Stands Accused Of Theft

1494921474143
now playing

School District Pulls Suicide Book 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

Cyber-security-1
now playing

Saudi Arabia Confirms Its Computers Hit By Virus

1494890285702
now playing

US: Syria Is Burning Bodies To Hide Proof Of Mass Killings

King Abdullah II
now playing

Jordan's King, Trump To Speak Later Tuesday

jeremy rashaad keys
now playing

Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure

murder
now playing

Estranged Husband Joins Son-In-Law In Jail In Slaying Of McAllen Woman

d7bbfc-20170428-trump
now playing

Trump Details Anti-Abortion Ban Over US Global Health Aid

NEW JERSEY LEAR JET CRASH 2 KILLED-1
now playing

Police Say 2 Killed In Jet Crash Near New York

(AP) – South Korean media say the nation’s new president will visit the White House late next month amid worries over North Korea’s escalating progress in its nuclear and missile arsenal.
Officials made the announcement to local media, and the trip couldn’t be immediately confirmed by foreign news organizations. There were no other immediate details.
The announcement Tuesday comes days after North Korea successfully tested a powerful new missile that analysts believe could reach Alaska when perfected.
Liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in favors a softer approach to North Korea than his conservative predecessors and has offered to visit Pyongyang if the circumstances are right.
But Washington is Seoul’s closest ally and military protector, and the North’s rising nuclear and missile tests make close coordination crucial.

Related posts:

  1. North Korea: New Long-Range Missile Can Carry Heavy Nuke
  2. UN Security Council Considering New North Korea Sanctions
  3. With Merkel And PM, France’s New President Wastes No Time
  4. Merkel Wants ‘new dynamism’ In Links With France
Related Posts
Cyber-security-1

Saudi Arabia Confirms Its Computers Hit By Virus

Zack Cantu 0
1494890285702

US: Syria Is Burning Bodies To Hide Proof Of Mass Killings

Zack Cantu 0
King Abdullah II

Jordan’s King, Trump To Speak Later Tuesday

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video