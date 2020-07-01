South Padre Beaches To Remain Open Over The Fourth-But With Restrictions

You won’t be able to access Cameron County beaches for the next two weeks, but South Padre Island beaches will remain open.

City commissioners gathered in an emergency meeting Tuesday and decided to keep its beaches open – although with numerous restrictions aimed at keeping beachgoers apart to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions prohibit non-single pole shades – in other words, no canopies or tents. Also, only two chairs are permitted, and each pole shade must be at least 15 feet away from another one. In addition, all beachgoers and vendors are required to wear a face covering.