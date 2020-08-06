South Padre Island Extends Beach Restrictions-Again

Wanting to keep the beaches open but hoping to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus, the beach restrictions in place on South Padre Island are being extended for a third time.

Set to expire this week, the restrictions will now remain in effect through September 16th. The restrictions permit only small single-pole shade equipment with only two chairs can be underneath. Also, each shade apparatus must be at least 15 feet away from another. In addition, face coverings are required dress for all beachgoers and vendors.

Violators face a fine of up to $500. The restrictions, which were first ordered on July 1st, apply to city beaches only. The county beaches remain closed.