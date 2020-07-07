South Padre Island Extends Beach Restrictions

The coronavirus-related restrictions in place on South Padre Island beaches will remain in place for a while longer. The city has extended the beach restrictions through the end of the month. They were to have expired Tuesday night.

The restrictions permit only single-pole shade equipment and only two chairs can be underneath. Also, each shade apparatus must be 15 feet away from another. In addition, all beachgoers and vendors must wear a face covering.

Violators face a fine of up to 500 dollars. The restrictions apply to city beaches only. The county beaches remain closed through next Monday.