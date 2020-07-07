COVID LOCALTRENDING

South Padre Island Extends Beach Restrictions

By 285 views
0
File photo

The coronavirus-related restrictions in place on South Padre Island beaches will remain in place for a while longer. The city has extended the beach restrictions through the end of the month. They were to have expired Tuesday night.

The restrictions permit only single-pole shade equipment and only two chairs can be underneath. Also, each shade apparatus must be 15 feet away from another. In addition, all beachgoers and vendors must wear a face covering.

Violators face a fine of up to 500 dollars. The restrictions apply to city beaches only. The county beaches remain closed through next Monday.

Trump Administration Officially Withdraws U.S. From World Health Organization

Previous article

Officials Put Brownsville At Threat Level 4 On New Coronavirus Threat Matrix

Next article

You may also like

More in COVID LOCAL