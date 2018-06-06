Home LOCAL South Padre Island Launches New Emergency Alert App
South Padre Island Launches New Emergency Alert App
LOCAL
0

South Padre Island Launches New Emergency Alert App

0
0
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND TEXAS
now viewing

South Padre Island Launches New Emergency Alert App

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

LONDON LUXURY HOTEL FIRE
now playing

No Injuries From London Hotel Fire Yet Reported

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN UN NORTH KOREA UNITED STATES
now playing

Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un 'begged' For Summit

PLANE CRASH
now playing

Kenya Search Suspended For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

courtgavel
now playing

Teen To Stand Trial As Adult In School Shooting

ACLU AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION
now playing

ACLU Sues Over Plans For Citizenship Question On 2020 Census

POLICE
now playing

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect In Parking Lot Gunfire

HAIL STONES IN DALAS AREA
now playing

Giant Hailstones Shatter Dallas Area Windows, No One Hurt

105124397-GettyImages-944705708r.1910×1000
now playing

Will Paul Ryan's Retirement Be A Chance To Change The House?

us-mexico-flag
now playing

Mexico Responds To Trump Tariffs With Measures Targeting Pork, Bourbon

A new emergency alert app for South Padre Island is ready to be downloaded. The ‘Swift911’ app is a hurricane notification system capable of sending urgent weather alerts to smart devices in the form of text messages to cell phones as well as via email.

The app developed by SwiftReach Networks is in use in communities across the country. The ‘Swift911’ app can be dialed in for South Padre Island residents and downloaded by selecting the Emergency Preparedness tab on the MySPI-dot-Org homepage.

Related posts:

  1. KURV Mobile App – Now Available
Related Posts
IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS

Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

jsalinas 0
Edinburg City Manager Richard Hinojosa, photo courtesy Edinburg Cable Network

Edinburg’s City Manager Calls It Quits

jsalinas 0
Judge_gavel

Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video