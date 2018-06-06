South Padre Island Launches New Emergency Alert App

A new emergency alert app for South Padre Island is ready to be downloaded. The ‘Swift911’ app is a hurricane notification system capable of sending urgent weather alerts to smart devices in the form of text messages to cell phones as well as via email.

The app developed by SwiftReach Networks is in use in communities across the country. The ‘Swift911’ app can be dialed in for South Padre Island residents and downloaded by selecting the Emergency Preparedness tab on the MySPI-dot-Org homepage.