South Padre Island Offers Amnesty For Unpaid Citations

Another Valley city is offering you a bit of a break if you’ve failed to take care of an old traffic ticket.

If you have an outstanding misdemeanor citation from South Padre Island, you have one more week to pay up – before a warrant is issued for your arrest. You will need to show up in person at the Island municipal courthouse to pay the fine, or to make arrangements to pay the fine in installments.

A spokesperson for South Padre Island says if everybody with an outstanding ticket pays up, it would bring into the city nearly $3.4 million. The amnesty deadline is next Friday, March 8th.