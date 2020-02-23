South Padre Island Officials Announce Safety Plans For Spring Break

A little more than a week before the Spring Break crowds converge on South Padre Island, police and fire officials are telling folks about the plans in place aimed at keeping everyone safe.

Island Fire Chief Jim Pigg says those plans include extensive medical services. He says a medical unit tent will be set up at Tompkins Park on the north end of the Island where ambulances will be stationed. Also, an ambus will be parked a few blocks north on White Sands Street.

Island Police Chief Claudine O’Carroll says, once again, her department will partner with state and federal law enforcement officers who’ll be out in force. Spring Breakers will also notice extra lifeguards, along with more beach patrol and ocean safety personnel.