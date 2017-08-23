South Padre Island, Port Isabel Gearing Up For Harvey

Special storm preparations are being made in the towns of South Padre Island and Port Isabel. Residents are being urged to take all loose outdoor items – indoors, and to tie down their trailers.

South Padre Island, so far, is the only city distributing sandbags. They are available now at the Public Works Workshop at Laguna Boulevard and Venus, and at the Convention Center. Residents are being allowed 5 bags, businesses are being allowed 10. And you will have to fill the bags yourself.

In Port Isabel, the city has activated its Emergency Operations Center. Sandbags are being provided right now on an as-needed basis for residents in low-lying areas.