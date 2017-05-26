Home LOCAL South Padre Island Ranks Among The Top-Valued Summer Destinations
South Padre Island has landed on a list of the top 50 summer hot spots in the country. Trip Advisor ranks South Padre Island number 44 in this year’s Summer Vacation Value Report.

The ranking is based on the greatest amount of interest in seasonal hotel bookings, and the average airfare and hotel costs of a 1-week vacation.

South Padre Island came in just behind Corpus Christi, and a couple of cities ahead of Galveston – the only other Texas cities to make the list. The number one best-value summer vacation destination is Wildwood Crest, New Jersey.

