South Padre Island Waterpark Shuts Down, Cites Coronavirus

Citing the challenges and obstacles brought on by the coronavirus, officials with the Beach Park at Isla Blanca are closing the waterpark for the rest of the season.

In an email Thursday, Beach Park CEO Jimmy Hawkinson, said the closure is a direct result of economic realities, and the turmoil throughout the tourism industry created by the current health crisis.

The email indicated that officials hope to re-open the South Padre Island waterpark for next season. Park officials say refunds will be offered for unused day tickets, and that they would soon be reaching out to season pass holders.