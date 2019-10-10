South Texas Ambulance Firm Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Officials with the largest ambulance service in the Rio Grande Valley are promising it’ll be business as usual, even as it files for bankruptcy.

Hidalgo County Emergency Medical Services has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy – allowing it to restructure debt it has accrued. A company vice president tells the McAllen Monitor that several funding factors, including decreased federal reimbursement rates and a lack of local subsidies – have led the business to file for bankruptcy. But he says all ground and air ambulance services will remain operational.

Hidalgo County EMS and South Texas Air Med operates as a private company throughout much of Hidalgo County and the Coastal Bend.