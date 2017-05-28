South Texas Cemetery Being Searched For Migrant Remains

(AP) – The remains of more than 10 unidentified people have been removed from a Rio Grande Valley cemetery along the Texas-Mexico border as part of a continuing project to identify migrants who died and were buried for years without any markers.

More than 20 students from Texas State University and the University of Indianapolis have been at the Starr County Cemetery in Rio Grande City where the director of the South Texas Human Rights Center, Eddie Canales, says the county has failed to comply with Texas law and provide DNA samples of unidentified remains.

Texas State University anthropology professor Kate Spradley tells The Brownsville Herald no one has kept track of burials and those most familiar with the cemetery rely only on memory to recall where remains may be buried.