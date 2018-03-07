Home TEXAS Ex-Mayor Gets 8 Years Plus A Month In Prison
Ex-Mayor Gets 8 Years Plus A Month In Prison
TEXAS
0

Ex-Mayor Gets 8 Years Plus A Month In Prison

0
0
PRISON JAIL
now viewing

Ex-Mayor Gets 8 Years Plus A Month In Prison

TRIPLE A AA
now playing

AAA Tow To Go Program Available In Texas

LYFT
now playing

Lyft Offers Texas Drunk Drivers 4th Of July Ride Discount

Yeni Gonzalez,
now playing

Guatemalan Mom Sees Her 3 Kids At NYC Agency

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

NATO Allies Defend Military Spending Amid Trump Criticism

Digital Life-Password Tips
now playing

ATP, WTA Eye Outside Help For Tennis Players Harassed Online

IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

Federal Court Blocks ICE Treatment Of Asylum Seekers

RON PAUL
now playing

Ron Paul Apologizes For 'offensive cartoon' On Social Media

TEXAS DPS TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
now playing

Texas Troopers Increase Traffic Enforcement Through July 4

plastic bag ban
now playing

Texas Attorney General Admonishes Rio Grande Valley Cities Over Plastic Bans

Drunk Driving(1)
now playing

Fourth Of July Holiday Programs To Avoid Drunk Driving Up And Running In The Valley

(AP) – The former mayor of the South Texas town of Crystal City has been sentenced to eight years and a month in federal prison for corruption.  Besides the 97-month prison term, Ricardo Lopez was sentenced in Del Rio on Monday to pay $24,000 in restitution and spend three years under federal supervision upon release.

In June 2017, a federal jury in Del Rio found Lopez and William James Jonas III, Crystal City’s former city manager and city attorney, guilty of bribery, wire fraud and theft counts from a corruption probe.

Trial testimony revealed that Jonas, Lopez and other city officials used their official positions to enrich themselves by seeking and taking bribes from persons doing business in Crystal City.  Jonas was sentenced on May 16 to 35 years in prison.

Related posts:

  1. Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley
  2. Feds Reimburse For Humanitarian Relief Provided To Central American Immigrants In 2014
  3. Valley School District Ok’s Land Survey Believed To Be For Border Wall
  4. 40-Year Sentence For Donna Man Responsible For Amber Alert
Related Posts
TRIPLE A AA

AAA Tow To Go Program Available In Texas

jsalinas 0
LYFT

Lyft Offers Texas Drunk Drivers 4th Of July Ride Discount

jsalinas 0
RON PAUL

Ron Paul Apologizes For ‘offensive cartoon’ On Social Media

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video