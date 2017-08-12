Home TEXAS South Texas Gets Rare Snowfall
South Texas Gets Rare Snowfall
TEXAS
0

South Texas Gets Rare Snowfall

0
0
SNOWFALL IN TEXAS
now viewing

South Texas Gets Rare Snowfall

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell
now playing

Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House

TANZANIA 2 WOMEN ARREST FOR KISSING GAY IS AGAINST THE LAW
now playing

Tanzania Arrests 3 More Over Online Video Of Women Kissing

LEBANON FIRE KILLS 7 CHILDREN
now playing

Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children

US AIRSTRIKES US JET FIGHTERS
now playing

US Airstrikes Kill 5 Al-Qaida Operatives In Yemen

Roy Moore
now playing

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student

US Ambassador To The UN Nikki Haley Holds News Conference At The United Nations
now playing

US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Trump Signs 2-Week Spending Bill To Avoid Shutdown

Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson
now playing

George P Bush Draws Unlikely GOP Challenger From Predecessor

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

2 Officers Indicted After Man Dies Following Arrest

(AP) – Frigid temperatures behind a cold front combined with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico have yielded a rare snowfall in many parts of South and Southeast Texas.

The National Weather Service reports snow from San Antonio into East Texas. National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Williams said up to 2.5 inches of snow had been measured as of 9 p.m. Thursday in the San Antonio area. The most recent comparable snowfall in San Antonio had been in January 1987, when 1.3 inches of snow accumulated, but the most recent major snowfall was 13.2 inches in January 1985.

Up to 3 inches of snow was expected in the Corpus Christi area by Friday morning. Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Wagner said the most recent comparable snowfall in Corpus Christi was 4.4 inches on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 2004.

Related posts:

  1. Son Of Ex-Democratic Governor Enters Texas Governor’s Race
  2. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
  3. Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Decline This Week
  4. Retired Texas Teachers Leaving State Health Plan
Related Posts
Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson

George P Bush Draws Unlikely GOP Challenger From Predecessor

jsalinas 0
INDICTMENT GENERIC

2 Officers Indicted After Man Dies Following Arrest

jsalinas 0
TEACHER KIDS IN CLASROOM SCHOOL

Retired Texas Teachers Leaving State Health Plan

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video