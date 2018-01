(Atlanta, GA) — Zika-related birth defects may be on the rise in South Texas. The CDC says there was a 21-percent uptick in the percentage of likely affected by the virus in second half of 2016, compared to the first half. Researchers aren’t 100-percent sure if the defects are Zika-related, saying most of the mothers weren’t tested for the virus while they were pregnant. Birth defect increases were also reported in Southern Florida and Puerto Rico.