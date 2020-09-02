South Texas Still Short Of Threshold For Hurricane Hanna FEMA Disaster Declaration

Hurricane Hanna damage assessments continue throughout the Valley in an effort to qualify for a FEMA disaster declaration. 800 homes and businesses in a 32-county state disaster area must have been destroyed or suffered significant damage for the region to qualify for federal recovery grants.

But according to Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ric Saldana, we’re only about halfway there, and he is continuing to urge everyone to self-report – even if you’ve sent your damage photos to your insurance company:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ric Saldana)

To self-report your damage, log on to your county’s website and click on the Hurricane Hanna section. The deadline to self-report is Wednesday September 23rd.