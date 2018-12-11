Home NATIONAL Southern California Wildfire Slows; 177 Homes Destroyed
Southern California Wildfire Slows; 177 Homes Destroyed
NATIONAL
0

Southern California Wildfire Slows; 177 Homes Destroyed

0
0
campfirephoto
now viewing

Southern California Wildfire Slows; 177 Homes Destroyed

ContentBroker_contentid-e93b3774d269424aacc90412d3cb5e16
now playing

Ex-coach Says California Gunman Was Volatile, Intimidating

download (32)
now playing

Gaza Flare-Up Kills Israeli Officer, 7 Palestinians

5be91477c2e41.image
now playing

Mishaps, Protests And Litigation Overshadow Florida Recount

2000 (27)
now playing

Devastation As Deadly California Blaze Tallies Grim Stats

5be47f58ece49.image
now playing

San Benito Woman With Dementia Remains Missing

JackDillonYoungDeadlyWreck_1541803620812_PNG_17949410_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Texas Man Gets 55 Years In Prison For Fatal Church Bus Crash

BobbyJamesMoore_1541726357246_jpg_17826514_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

PPCHUX2QFFARVEWVBTTUAO3JX4
now playing

Despite Loss, Beto O'Rourke's Run Reveals A Changing Texas

https___cdn_evbuc_com_images_43307079_197876905772_1_original
now playing

New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Goes Up

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Migrant Caravan Heads North After Departing Mexico City

(AP) – Relief and heartache await those starting to return home to a Southern California wildlife zone.
Eager to know the status of his house, 69-year-old Roger Kelly defied evacuation orders Sunday and hiked back into his lakeside mobile home community in the mountains north of Malibu.
He got the thrill of finding his house intact, but dozens of others had been reduced to ash in the community where he’d lived for 28 years, and he wept at the sight.
A new round of winds brought only flare-ups Sunday, leaving hopes that many more would return to find their homes still there.
The blaze has destroyed at least 177 houses and left two people dead.

Related posts:

  1. Southern California City Mourns In Wake Of Bar Massacre
  2. California Gunman Was Volatile But Passed Mental Assessment
  3. Deadly Fire Leveled A California Town In Less Than A Day
  4. Devastation As Deadly California Blaze Tallies Grim Stats
Related Posts
ContentBroker_contentid-e93b3774d269424aacc90412d3cb5e16

Ex-coach Says California Gunman Was Volatile, Intimidating

Zack Cantu 0
5be91477c2e41.image

Mishaps, Protests And Litigation Overshadow Florida Recount

Zack Cantu 0
2000 (27)

Devastation As Deadly California Blaze Tallies Grim Stats

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video