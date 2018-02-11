Southern New Mexico Churches Eye Expanding Migrant Shelters

(AP) – A network of churches in southern New Mexico is seeking to expand the number of temporary shelters for immigrants amid an expected jump in demand. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports a Catholic-run project in Las Cruces that offers short-term refugee housing says the rise of Central American refugees to the U.S.-Mexico border and a recent change in federal practice in housing asylum-seekers is putting a strain on the current number of shelters.

Project Oak Tree coordinator Leonel Briseno says advocates are seeking to expand the number of churches who could offer temporary housing. Briseno says St. Genevieve Catholic Church and Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, both in central Las Cruces, are planning to open shelters. Several Methodist and Lutheran churches also are operating small shelters.