Home TEXAS Southern New Mexico Churches Eye Expanding Migrant Shelters
Southern New Mexico Churches Eye Expanding Migrant Shelters
TEXAS
0

Southern New Mexico Churches Eye Expanding Migrant Shelters

0
0
IMMIGRANT SHELTER IN NEW MEXICO
now viewing

Southern New Mexico Churches Eye Expanding Migrant Shelters

levee wall
now playing

Texas Firm Scores Contract For Border Wall Through Hidalgo County

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Troops Won't Shoot Migrants At Border

alec baldwin
now playing

Alec Baldwin Arrested In NYC For Allegedly Punching Man In Face

DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS
now playing

Soldiers On Border Could Face Decisions On Use Of Force

Maulana Samiul Haq
now playing

Pakistan's 'father of Taliban' Cleric Killed In Knife Attack

Paul Makonda, Regional Commissioner for Dar es Salaam
now playing

Tanzania To Crack Down On Gays; Asks Public For Information

MEDICAL
now playing

Feds Say Heroin, Fentanyl Remain Biggest Drug Threat To US

SYNOGOGUE MEMORIAL SERVICES
now playing

Attacked Congregations Plan Joint Service

DONALD TRUMP SANCTIONS IRAN MOVIE POSTER
now playing

Trump Touts Iran Sanctions On Movie-Style Poster

POLICE BADGE
now playing

Deputy Dies After Vehicle Overturns In Floodwaters

(AP) – A network of churches in southern New Mexico is seeking to expand the number of temporary shelters for immigrants amid an expected jump in demand.  The Las Cruces Sun-News reports a Catholic-run project in Las Cruces that offers short-term refugee housing says the rise of Central American refugees to the U.S.-Mexico border and a recent change in federal practice in housing asylum-seekers is putting a strain on the current number of shelters.

Project Oak Tree coordinator Leonel Briseno says advocates are seeking to expand the number of churches who could offer temporary housing.  Briseno says St. Genevieve Catholic Church and Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, both in central Las Cruces, are planning to open shelters.  Several Methodist and Lutheran churches also are operating small shelters.

Related posts:

  1. Catholic Diocese On Record Against Border Wall On Church Property
  2. Migrant Caravan Must Walk As Mexico Ignores Demand For Buses
  3. Federal Government Sends Southern Border Barbed Wire
  4. Officials In Cameron County Getting Ready For Migrant Caravan Arrival
Related Posts
POLICE BADGE

Deputy Dies After Vehicle Overturns In Floodwaters

jsalinas 0
17583f5f-ecc0-4818-90eb-8c15e7bcea19-large16x9_PoliceShooting

Deputy Shot; Suspect Arrested After Standoff

jsalinas 0
PYTHON SNAKE

Python Presents Slithery Situation At Texas Goodwill Store

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video