Southwest Celebrates First Day Of Summer With Heat Wave
Southwest Celebrates First Day Of Summer With Heat Wave
NATIONAL
Southwest Celebrates First Day Of Summer With Heat Wave

(AP) – The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.  The forecast calls for 119 degrees in Phoenix, where some flights have been canceled because certain planes can’t take off in extreme heat.

Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.  Las Vegas was forecast to hit 117 (47 Celsius) on Tuesday and excessive heat warnings cover almost all of California.  Phoenix hit 118 degrees on Monday.

