Southwest Cutting Back On Cleaning Aircraft Interiors

Southwest Airlines is announcing plans to reduce cabin cleaning procedures put into place when the pandemic started in March.

The Dallas-based airline says cleanings between flights will now concentrate on high-touch areas such as bathrooms and tray tables. Armrests and seat belts will be cleaned overnight instead of after every flight.

The airline explained that the move will reduce the time planes will be on the ground between flights. Southwest will still leave all middle seats empty until the end of October to enable social distancing.