Home TEXAS Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas
Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas
TEXAS
0

Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas

0
0
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
now viewing

Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
now playing

Criminal Probe To Be Opened On Schneiderman

HAWAII VOLCANO
now playing

Hawaii Governor Says US Help Probably Needed

FACEBOOL
now playing

Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum

Gina Haspel
now playing

Trump PAC Urges Support For CIA Pick

POLICE SAVE WOMAN IN CAR FROM SINKING IN LAKE IN TEXAS
now playing

Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake

GAVEL
now playing

Animal Cruelty Charges Dropped For Most Santeria Practitioners

mosquito_1500416254073_7521235_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Has Most Cities On Top 50 Mosquito List

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions: No Intent To Separate Families In Immigration Prosecutions

mike pompeo
now playing

Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Stresses Importance Of Relationship With Mexico

state Rep. René Oliveira brownsville police dept
now playing

Police Report Details Rep. Oliveira's Drunken Driving Arrest

(AP) – Southwest Airlines says a flight from Nashville, Tennessee, had to make an unscheduled landing in Dallas.

News outlets in Tennessee cite a statement from the airline that says the Monday night flight was redirected to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport because a cockpit instrument indicated one of the flaps might not have fully extended. Flight 1118 had left Nashville International Airport around 8:30 p.m., and was supposed to land at Dallas Love Field.

Southwest says the captain used the longest available runway and emergency vehicles were positioned nearby to monitor the landing, which was ultimately “uneventful.”  The airline says protocol requires that an unextended flap requires landing at a higher speed at touchdown.  None of the 103 passengers aboard the plane were harmed.

Related posts:

  1. Man Kills 11-Year-Old Son, Then Self
  2. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
Related Posts
POLICE SAVE WOMAN IN CAR FROM SINKING IN LAKE IN TEXAS

Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Animal Cruelty Charges Dropped For Most Santeria Practitioners

jsalinas 0
ken paxton

Paxton: HHS Should Restore Healthy Texas Women Program Funds

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video