S&P 500 Clings To Chance For Longest Win Streak Since April

(AP) – A rally for US stocks is coming closer to fading out, with indexes budging only a bit higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday. The S&P 500 was still on track for its longest winning streak in eight months. After five straight days of gains, the benchmark index has less fuel to push higher. Stock markets overseas were mixed, with most making only modest moves in a relatively quiet day of trading. Treasury yields were steady, and the price of crude oil was heading for its first drop in five days.