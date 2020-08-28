S&P 500 Rises, Heading For Year’s Longest Weekly Win Streak

FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, people walk by the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks keep ticking higher on Wall Street, and more gains for the S&P 500 Friday morning, Aug. 28 have it on pace to close out its fifth straight winning week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, people walk by the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks keep ticking higher on Wall Street, and more gains for the S&P 500 Friday morning, Aug. 28 have it on pace to close out its fifth straight winning week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(AP) — Stocks keep ticking higher on Wall Street, and more gains for the S&P 500 Friday morning have it on pace to close out its fifth straight winning week. The benchmark index was up 0.2% in morning trading, adding to its record. It’s up 2.8% for the week and on track for its longest weekly winning streak since December, before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world and sent economies tumbling into recession. The Dow is close to pulling back to even for 2020. A report released before trading began showed that U.S. consumer spending grew more in July than economists expected.