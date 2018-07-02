Home NATIONAL Space Sports Car Now Flying Toward Asteroid Belt Beyond Mars
Space Sports Car Now Flying Toward Asteroid Belt Beyond Mars
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Space Sports Car Now Flying Toward Asteroid Belt Beyond Mars

0
0
SPACE X SPARMAN HEAVY ROCKET LAUNCH
now viewing

Space Sports Car Now Flying Toward Asteroid Belt Beyond Mars

SENATE LEADER MITCH MCONNEL
now playing

Senate Leaders Announce 2-Year Budget Deal

They want to erase us. Hunger used to target Rohingya
now playing

"They want to erase us." Hunger Used To Target Rohingya

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
now playing

US Adding Air Power, Intelligence Gathering In Afghanistan

duncanville and desoto hs basketball fight
now playing

Fight Involving High School Basketball Teams Under Investigation; Watch Video

HURRICANE WARNING SIGN IN SOUTH TEXAS COASTAL BEND REGION
now playing

Hurricane Harvey Causes Baby Boom

Army v Navy
now playing

Sexual Assault Reports Doubled At West Point

CHEDDAR MAN
now playing

DNA Suggests 10,000-Year-Old Brit Had Dark Skin, Blue Eyes

NORTH KOREA SANCTIONS
now playing

Pence Says US Will Roll Out 'toughest' Sanctions

TRUMP DONALD SALUTING
now playing

White House Advances Idea Of Military Parade

donald trump
now playing

Trump Decried For Comment On NFL Player's Death

(AP) – The world’s first space sports car is cruising toward the asteroid belt, well beyond Mars.  SpaceX chief Elon Musk confirmed the new, more distant route for his rocketing Tesla Roadster, which was launched aboard the company’s Falcon Heavy from Florida.  The Heavy became the most powerful rocket flying today with Tuesday’s inaugural test flight.

Musk says the final firing of the upper stage put his red convertible into a solar orbit that stretches all the way to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The original plan had the car traveling no farther than Mars.

In the driver seat of the Tesla is a space-suited mannequin nicknamed “Starman.” Musk doesn’t plan to fly people on the Heavy, but is working on an even bigger rocket for deep-space crews.

Related posts:

  1. 1 Dead After Car, Truck Collide On U.S. Military Highway 281
Related Posts
SENATE LEADER MITCH MCONNEL

Senate Leaders Announce 2-Year Budget Deal

jsalinas 0
Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA

US Adding Air Power, Intelligence Gathering In Afghanistan

jsalinas 0
Army v Navy

Sexual Assault Reports Doubled At West Point

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video