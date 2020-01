A new exhibit showcasing the Boca Chica SpaceX team is on display in Brownsville. The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art is putting on the “Boca Chica to Mars” exhibit.

Museum director Deyanira Ramirez says it highlights those working with SpaceX on Boca Chica Beach to help the first humans make it to the red planet. One gallery in the exhibit is displaying several models of rockets. There is also a Mars gallery and an Elon Musk gallery. The exhibit runs through May 22nd.