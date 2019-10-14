Space-X Reappraising Boca Chica Properties, Sets New Acceptance Deadline

Residents of Boca Chica Village are getting an extension on the buyout deadline set by SpaceX. Plus, the aeronautics giant has agreed to re-appraise their properties following residents’ complaints that the initial appraisals were way too low.

Last month, SpaceX had sent a letter to the homeowners, dated September 12th, that offered to pay three times the appraised value of their homes, and giving them two weeks to accept. The angry response apparently prompted SpaceX to conduct new appraisals, and set a new deadline – which is this Thursday.

SpaceX says it’s needing to buy the properties due to expanding space flight activities at the Boca Chica launch site. The new buyout offer comes ahead of the next scheduled test rocket launch set for next week. Plans are to launch a new Starship prototype – a much taller and more powerful prototype called the Mk1.