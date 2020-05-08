Space-X Starship Prototype Passes Key Engine Test At Boca-Chica Facility

‘Starship SN4 passed static fire.’ That tweet from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tuesday night confirmed the success of a key engine test on Boca Chica Beach for the latest Starship prototype.

The website Tesmanian.com reports the rocket’s Raptor engine was ignited just before 9 p.m. Tuesday – with the rocket clamped to the launch pad. The engine test came eight days after an equally critical test during which the rocket survived a cryogenic fuel pressurization.

Previous prototypes did not withstand the test and were badly damaged in the resulting explosions. The engine test was critical because it may lead to the next step – a low-altitude test flight of the SN4, possibly this summer.