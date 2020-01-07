SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites, Trying To Tone Them Down

SpaceX has launched 60 more mini internet satellites, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, late Monday, recycled for its fourth flight. As the first-stage booster flew to a vertical landing on an ocean platform, the Starlink satellites hurtled toward orbit to join 120 similar spacecraft launched last year. One of the new satellites is trying out a dark coating to lessen reflectivity. It’s a “first step” compromise between SpaceX and astronomers fearful of having dark skies spoiled by hundreds and, eventually, thousands of bright satellites circling overhead.