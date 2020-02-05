SpaceX On Hiring Spree At Boca Chica

SpaceX is hosting a career day today in an effort to ramp up productivity at Boca Chica. CEO Elon Musk announced the hiring spree Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Brownsville Herald reported that Musk is in town to push the design and production of the company’s Starship MK3 prototype version one-point-OH, serial number one. Musk says he wants to hire more staff to have four shifts to work around the clock.

The hiring event seeks to fill 40-open positions and starts at 3-p.m. this afternoon at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Stargate building next to the SpaceX production yard.