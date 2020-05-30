SpaceX Presses Ahead In Historic 1st Launch Of Astronauts

The SpaceX Falcon 9, with Dragon crew capsule on top of the rocket, sits on Launch Pad 39-A, Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on Saturday, May 30. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — Despite more storms in the forecast, SpaceX is pressing ahead in its history attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, a first by a private company. Forecasters put the odds of acceptable conditions at 50-50 for Saturday afternoon’s planned liftoff, the first launch of NASA astronauts from the U.S. in nearly a decade. SpaceX and NASA are monitoring the weather not just at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, but all the way up the East Coast and across the North Atlantic. The wind and waves need to be within limits in case the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule — carrying Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken — needs to make an emergency splashdown. They’re headed to the International Space Station.