SpaceX is still considering its options for a possible test of the Starship SN6 prototype this weekend. The company’s test facility at Boca Chica Beach did a static fire test of the engines of the SN6 earlier this week and said a 150-meter test hop for the prototype could be done as early as tomorrow. Cameron County confirms that State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach are scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday at the request of SpaceX.