SpaceX is about ready to perform a hop test of its Starship prototype.

On Tuesday, the Brownsville Herald reported that CEO Elon Musk said on July 21st that the Starship SN5 prototype hop test will attempt to reach 500 feet.

It won’t happen until successful wet rehearsal fueling, pressurization and static fire engine testing are concluded. Hurricane Hanna delayed the proceedings, but a hop test could come as soon as August 5th.