Spain Adds Thousands Of New Coronavirus Cases

(AP)–Fearing an even sharper surge in coronavirus infections, some Spanish regions moved Monday to impose new measures against the spread of the pandemic, including bans on large social gatherings.

On Monday, when Spain’s Ministry of Health reported figures for the previous three days, the country added more than 19,000 new cases to its epidemic tally of more than 400,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The figure is the highest in Europe. Dr. Fernando Simón, Spain’s epidemiology expert, stopped short of describing the situation as that of a second wave, but admitted that contagion with no clear source of infection is now widespread across the country.