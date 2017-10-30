Home WORLD Spain Allows Catalan Officials To Clear Offices
Spain Allows Catalan Officials To Clear Offices
(AP) – The Spanish government is giving time to the members of the ousted Catalan Cabinet to take their personal belongings from official buildings. But Madrid is warning them that they face criminal charges if they attempt to perform any official duties.
Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said the government was giving the separatist politicians “a few hours” of time because the goal was “to recover normality in a discreet way and under the principle of minimal intervention” from central authorities.
Zoido is also hosting a meeting in Madrid with the new head of the Catalan police and other officials in the home affairs department of the troubled region.
The meeting with the Mossos d’Esquadra commissar Ferran Lopez, who was number two in the forces’ hierarchy until last week, comes three days after Spain’s central authorities begun to directly manage affairs in Catalonia.

