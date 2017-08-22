Spain Attack Car ‘Flagged For Speeding’ In Paris

(AP) – French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has confirmed reports that an Audi used by the attackers in the Spanish town of Cambrils had been photographed in the Paris region for speeding some time before last week’s attacks.

Collomb said in an interview on Tuesday on BFM-TV that the black Audi A3 was photographed by radar, but did not give a timeframe or location or clarify whether it was transiting through the area.

He said that “this group came to Paris but it was a quick arrival and departure.”

The French daily Le Parisien reported on Monday that the car came through the Paris region about a week before Thursday and Friday’s attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that killed 15 people. Other papers said it was seen in the Essonne region south of the capital as well.

Collomb said French and Spanish services were in tight cooperation over the attacks, but the French “didn’t know the cell which was exclusively Spanish.” His Spanish counterpart is to pay a visit to Paris on Wednesday.